Jung has been diagnosed with a fractured right wrist, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

This is tough news for Jung and the Rangers after the 28-year-old missed time down the stretch of the 2023 season while rehabbing from a fractured left thumb that required surgery. It's too early for the club to provide a timetable for his return, but he figures to miss the rest of April and likely a good part of May, meaning significant playing time for Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith at third base.