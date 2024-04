Rangers general manager Chris Young said that Jung will be sidelined for six weeks after having surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured right wrist, Stefan Stevenson of SI FanNation reports.

Jung suffered the injury on a hit-by-pitch Monday and the surgery was performed by the same doctor who repaired his fractured thumb last August. Josh Smith received the first start at third base in Jung's place Tuesday, but Ezequiel Duran and Justin Foscue will also be in the mix at the hot corner.