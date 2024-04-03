Rangers general manager Chris Young said Wednesday that Jung will likely be sidelined 8-to-10 weeks after more extensive damage than expected was found during surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured right wrist, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Jung's initial timetable was six weeks following X-rays on the wrist, but unfortunately he'll require more time than that following a procedure that was more invasive than anticipated. It means that the third baseman likely won't return until late May now in a best-case scenario. Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran have each received a start at third base since Jung went down, and Justin Foscue is also an option at the hot corner.