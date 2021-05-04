Arihara (finger) will play catch Tuesday, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Arihara had an injection into an area of his right middle finger that had a callus. If there is discomfort following Tuesday's session, he'll likely be placed on the injured list. If he makes it through without an issue, then Arihara will be allowed to pitch the next turn through the rotation. His scheduled start Wednesday is being skipped after two ineffective outings, which might be related to the finger.
