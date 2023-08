Garver went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the White Sox.

Garver got the scoring started in the fifth inning, smashing a solo shot off Jesse Scholtens to give Texas the lead. The 32-year-old has started each of the last seven games for the Rangers, going 6-for-18 with two homers, four RBI and four runs scored during that span. Garver should continue to see regular playing time with Jonah Heim on the injured list.