Garver went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

Garver entered Sunday 0-for-20 over his last seven games. His last extra-base hit was May 21, and he hadn't knocked in a run since May 17. He was able to put an end to all of those slumps, delivering a big knock in the eighth inning to give the Mariners some breathing room. The 33-year-old has struggled to get anything going at the plate this year, slashing .170/.276/.309 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 18 runs scored and eight doubles over 192 plate appearances as Seattle's primary designated hitter.