Garver went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Saturday's loss to the Royals.

The designated hitter took Alec Marsh deep in the fifth inning to tie up the score. It was Garver's seventh homer of the season and his second in his last three games. Garver has struggled to the tune of a .180/.292/.348 line thus far, but he may be starting to turn it around with eight RBI and four extra-base hits over his last six games.