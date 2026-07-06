Mariners' Mitch Garver: Clubs two-run homer in win

Garver went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Garver provided some offense in what was largely a pitcher's duel, driving a two-run homer to left field off Trey Yesavage in the fourth inning. Since Cal Raleigh returned from the injured list June 16, Garver has seen limited playing time but drew the start behind the plate Sunday with Raleigh serving as the designated hitter. On the year, Garver is hitting .194/.325/.330 with four homers, 14 RBI and 16 runs scored across 123 plate appearances.