Mariners' Mitch Garver: Catching while Raleigh serves as DH

Garver will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Garver and Jhonny Pereda had been splitting time behind the dish from about mid-May through mid-June while Cal Raleigh was on the injured list, but Garver ended up sticking around with the big club once Raleigh returned from the shelf. Though he'll crack the lineup Sunday while Raleigh serves as the Mariners' designated hitter, Garver is unlikely to see more than a start or two per week in his role as the No. 2 catcher.