Garver went 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

Garver was a one-man wrecking crew for Seattle, delivering an RBI single in the fourth inning before putting an exclamation point on the M's shutout victory with a ninth-inning solo blast. While Thursday's performance marked the veteran catcher's second two-hit effort and second multi-RBI performance in the last four games, Garver's first two months-plus in Seattle have been highly disappointing -- he's sitting on a .175 batting average and .612 OPS through his first 200 plate appearances, and his 30.5 percent strikeout rate is his highest since he whiffed at a 45.7 percent clip during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.