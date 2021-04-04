Lowe went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Royals.
Lowe opened the scoring with his third-inning homer. It was his first long ball of the season. The 25-year-old worked as the designated hitter Sunday, but he's also the Rangers' primary first baseman to begin the year. Lowe went 5-for-14 (.357) with a homer, nine RBI and two runs scored in the three-game series against the Royals. He also struck out five times and didn't draw a walk -- plate discipline could be a factor later in the year if he starts to slump.