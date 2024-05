Lowe went 2-for-4 with two walks, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 15-8 win over Oakland.

Lowe, who has yet to have a day off since returning from an oblique injury in mid-April, has reached base safely 15 times in 16 games. The first baseman leads the team with a .429 on-base percentage and possesses a career-high walk rate of 15.7 percent.