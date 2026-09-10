Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Guardians' 9-5 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday.

Lowe reduced the Guardians' deficit to four runs with a two-run long ball off Shane Baz in the sixth inning, the second home run that the Guardians hit Wednesday. Lowe has gone deep in two of his last three outings and is up to 17 home runs on the year, and he's one home run shy from matching his total from 2025 as a member of the Red Sox and Nationals. Since being acquired by the Guardians from the Reds in early August, Lowe has a .699 OPS with five home runs and 21 RBI over 117 plate appearances.