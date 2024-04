Lowe went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Lowe, batting third in the order for the fifth straight game, singled in the first inning and scored on Adolis Garcia's two-run home run. The first baseman has reached base safely in all eight games since returning from a season-opening stint on the injured list due to an oblique injury. Lowe is batting .310/.375/.448 with two extra-base hits, one RBI and five runs scored.