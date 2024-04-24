Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Seattle.

The Rangers' bats were quelled by Mariners pitching, but Lowe managed a second consecutive multi-hit game. After coming off the injured list Saturday, Lowe has appeared in all three games, batted fifth, and gone 4-for-11. In a normal world -- where the potent Texas lineup is producing -- Lowe's middle-of-the-order bat should provide him opportunities with runners on base.