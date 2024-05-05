Lowe went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs and two RBI against the Royals in Saturday's 15-4 victory.

The Rangers pounded Kansas City pitching for 17 hits in the win, and Lowe was a big contributor from the No. 3 slot in the lineup with a season-high four base knocks. The first baseman began the campaign on the injured list due to a right oblique strain, but he's slid into Texas' offense comfortably since returning, reaching base safely via hit or walk in all but one of his 13 contests. Lowe is slashing .333/.418/.458 with a home run, nine runs, four RBI and a stolen base through 55 plate appearances.