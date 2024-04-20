The Rangers reinstated Lowe (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

The Rangers have been without Lowe all season after he suffered a right oblique strain during spring training. He played six games with Triple-A Round Rock during his rehab assignment and went just 3-for-20 with a homer and four RBI, though he capped off his time in the minors with a 2-for-4 performance Thursday. The 28-year-old will slide back into his usual role as Texas' everyday first baseman and figures to provide a solid boost to the Rangers' lineup. Jared Walsh was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.