The Red Sox non-tendered Lowe on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Lowe's production dropped considerably in 2025, as he finished the regular season with a .689 OPS across 609 plate appearances between Boston and Washington after never finishing with less than a .760 OPS in his previous six seasons (min. 500 PA). The 30-year-old should still receive a fair bit of interest in the open market from teams hoping for a bounce-back year in 2026, though he may have to take on a platoon role after slashing just .168/.240/.265 against left-handers this year in the regular season.