Lowe has made the Reds' Opening Day roster in a reserve role, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lowe has made a strong case for a roster spot this spring, slashing .270/.357/.622 with three home runs, four doubles and eight RBI through 15 games. Though the veteran infielder will break camp with the big-league club, his fantasy value will likely be limited since the Reds are intending to use him in a bench role. Lowe signed with Cincinnati on a minor-league contract in mid-February, so he'll still need to be added to the 40-man roster ahead of Opening Day.