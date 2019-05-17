Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Heads to bench

Mazara is not in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.

The Rangers' outfield is a crowded place following the promotion of Willie Calhoun on Wednesday. Mazara takes his turn out of the lineup despite going 9-for-18 over his last four games. Calhoun starts in left field Friday, pushing Shin-Soo Choo over to right.

