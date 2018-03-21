Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Placed on disabled list
Herrera was put on the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Herrera has been limited all spring due to right labrum inflammation, which will keep the right-hander sidelined until July. He recently received a PRP injection and has yet to resume throwing.
