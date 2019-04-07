Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Sidelined with groin strain
Herrera was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday at Triple-A Nashville due to a groin strain, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Herrera was sidelined for the entire 2018 campaign while dealing with shoulder trouble, but it's a different injury that has him unavailable to begin the current season. The 23-year-old right-hander will likely have his innings count monitored carefully once he's cleared to pitch again.
More News
-
Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Limited to flat-ground throwing•
-
Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Placed on disabled list•
-
Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Set for PRP injection, out until July•
-
Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Dealing with shoulder inflammation•
-
Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Traded to Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...