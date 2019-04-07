Herrera was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday at Triple-A Nashville due to a groin strain, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Herrera was sidelined for the entire 2018 campaign while dealing with shoulder trouble, but it's a different injury that has him unavailable to begin the current season. The 23-year-old right-hander will likely have his innings count monitored carefully once he's cleared to pitch again.