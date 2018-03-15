Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Set for PRP injection, out until July
Herrera is dealing with labrum inflammation and will be sidelined until July, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Herrera was hoping to receive medical clearance to begin a throwing program this week, but his shoulder apparently didn't check out as planned. He'll now receive a PRP injection and rest up until he's cleared to resume throwing again. With this setback, Herrera is expected to open the year on the disabled list and miss most, if not all of the first half of the season as he works his way back.
