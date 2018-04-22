Herrera (shoulder) hasn't progressed beyond throwing off flat ground at extended spring training, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was placed on the 60-day disabled list before camp ended in March and will likely be sidelined until at least July while he continues to build up strength in his right shoulder. Herrera has made just two big-league appearances in his career, so it's expected that he'll be optioned to Triple-A Round Rock or Double-A Frisco once he's activated.