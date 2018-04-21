The Rangers optioned Rua to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rua has a .178/.208/.267 slash line with 14 strikeouts in 45 at-bats with the Rangers this season. The move creates room for right-handed reliever Jose Leclerc on the 25-man roster, as Rua will attempt to straighten things out in the minors.