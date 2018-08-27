Rua (back) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Monday.

Rua has been on the shelf since the end of July due to back spasms. He's scheduled to play five innings in the outfield in his first game for the Rough Riders. Given the length of his absence, he'll need multiple rehab games to get back up to speed, leaving his likely return date sometime in early September.

More News
Our Latest Stories