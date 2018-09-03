Rua (back) had an anti-inflammation injection Friday after being recalled from his minor-league assignment, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Rua was sent on a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Monday, but after he suffered a setback, he elected to get a shot. There's no clear timetable for his return from the disabled list, but if Rua begins to feel better in the coming days, he'll likely resume his rehab stint.

