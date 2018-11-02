Rua was outrighted from the Rangers' 40-man roster Friday and is expected to elect free agency.

Rua was drafted by Texas in 2011 and has spent parts of the past five seasons playing for the Rangers at the major-league level. He hit just .194/.221/.360 with 12 RBI in 61 games for the club in 2018. Wherever the 28-year-old winds up, he will likely serve as organizational depth next season.