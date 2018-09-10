Rua (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Rua, who resumed running and swinging a bat over the weekend, is back with the Rangers after spending more than six weeks on the disabled list with a back injury. The 28-year-old should provide outfield depth while offering a right-handed bat off the bench for the Rangers. Prior to injuring himself, Rua hit just .194/.223/.371 with six homers in 56 games for the big club.

