Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Continues hot streak

Choo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and walk in a 7-5 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.

The veteran outfielder experienced a strong April, but he's been swinging the bat particularly well over the last week. He is batting .407 (11-for-27) with three home runs in the last six games, and during that stretch, he has four multi-hit games. Choo is hitting .330 with 17 extra-base hits, including four homers, 13 RBI, 21 runs and two steals in 106 at-bats this season.