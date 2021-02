Choo agreed Monday with the SK Wyverns of the Korean Baseball Organization on a one-year, $2.4 million contract, San Kang of The Dong-A Ilbo reports.

Choo has been with the Rangers since the 2014 campaign, and following the expiration of his contract, he's elected to take his talents overseas. A return to the MLB can't be ruled out at this point, though the 38-year-old's career certainly appears to be winding down.