Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Choo (hand) isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Angels.
Choo left Monday's game with a right hand sprain, and he'll be sidelined a day later as he recovers. Nick Solak will serve as the designated hitter Tuesday.
