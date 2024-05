Jankowski started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Jankowski got the start in right as Adolis Garcia was limited to DH duties for a second consecutive game. Garcia had missed two games with a right forearm injury and has yet to play the field since returning Wednesday. For Jankowski, who led the Rangers with 19 steals in 2023, it was just his second theft in 33 games this season.