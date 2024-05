Jankowski started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

Jankowski got the starting nod in left after the Rangers placed Evan Carter (back) on the 10-day injured list. Wyatt Langford returned from his own injury -- a hamstring -- and will also be available for the field. Jankowski has been given sporadic playing time in 2024 and is batting .260/.316/.342 with a home run, three doubles, three steals, six RBI and seven runs scored over 79 plate appearances.