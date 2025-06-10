default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Mets signed Jankowski to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Jankowski elected free agency after being removed from the Rays' 40-man roster last week. The veteran outfielder has slashed .244/.286/.289 in 21 games between the White Sox and Rays in 2025 and will give the Mets some experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Syracuse.

More News