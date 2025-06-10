Mets' Travis Jankowski: Nets MiLB deal from Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets signed Jankowski to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Jankowski elected free agency after being removed from the Rays' 40-man roster last week. The veteran outfielder has slashed .244/.286/.289 in 21 games between the White Sox and Rays in 2025 and will give the Mets some experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Syracuse.
More News
-
Travis Jankowski: Becomes free agent•
-
Rays' Travis Jankowski: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Rays' Travis Jankowski: Goes on IL with groin strain•
-
Rays' Travis Jankowski: Getting regular starts vs. RHPs•
-
Rays' Travis Jankowski: Productive against Yankees•
-
Rays' Travis Jankowski: Joins active roster•