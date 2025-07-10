Mets' Travis Jankowski: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets designated Jankowski for assignment Thursday.
Jankowski was added to the roster two-plus weeks ago but saw just one plate appearance during his time with the Mets. The veteran outfielder is likely to clear waivers and become a free agent.
