Travis Jankowski: Gets coaching job with Rangers
RotoWire Staff
Jankowski will serve as the Rangers' first-base coach in 2026.
Presumably, this spells the end of Jankowski's playing career. The 34-year-old outfielder slashed .236/.318/.305 with 11 home runs and 104 stolen bases over parts of 11 major-league seasons.
