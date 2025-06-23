The Mets selected Jankowski's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Jankowski netted a minor-league deal from the Mets earlier this month, and it didn't take long for him to get another opportunity at the big-league level. The 34-year-old has slashed .244/.286/.289 in 21 games between the White Sox and Rays in 2025 and will serve as a reserve outfielder for the Mets.