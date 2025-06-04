Jankowski (groin) elected to become a free agent Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jankowski had been on the Rays' 10-day injured list with a left groin strain, but he appears to be healthy now after playing in four rehab games with Triple-A Durham. However, Tampa Bay decided against adding him back to its active roster, and Jankowki will opt for free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment.