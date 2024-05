Jankowski started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Angels.

Jankowski was a late addition to the starting lineup when Adolis Garcia (forearm) was scratched. Imaging on Garcia's forearm came back clean, leading the Rangers to believe he'll ready for Tuesday's series-opener against Philadelphia following Monday's day off. Jankowski has recently seen more playing time than normal due to a run of outfield injuries. He's 7-for-25 (.280) over the last nine games.