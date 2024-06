Jankowksi entered Thursday's lineup as the designated hitter and is hitting seventh, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Corey Seager (hamstring) was scratched with hamstring tightness, forcing Josh Smith to shortstop while opening a spot for Jankowski. Jankowski has now started four of the Rangers' last seven games, going 2-for-13 with stolen bases and two runs scored in that span.