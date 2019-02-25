Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Has rough opener
Mendez allowed three runs on four hits while striking out two in over one inning in Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Mendez is someone the Rangers consider a top candidate to step into the rotation if an injury arises. That's still the case even after Sunday's performance that included a misplaced slider that Hernan Perez yanked over the left-field wall. "[He] didn't execute the pitch," manager Chris Woodward told Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News. "But as we get into the season and get more information, we probably wouldn't have thrown that pitch. The slider wasn't the pitch to throw."
