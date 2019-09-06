Mendez will throw out of the Rangers' bullpen in multiple-inning stints, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Mendez, a one-time prospect as a starter, has slipped off the radar and spent most of the season recovering from a sprained ligament in his left elbow. Since his return, he's been used as a reliever, situations in which he can ramp up the fastball. "I'd like to see him in multiple-inning stints, two or three innings," manager Chris Woodward said. "His stuff looks good, he is throwing hard. It's intriguing because he has a really good arm and with the [shorter outings], the stuff plays up better. He has always had the plus changeup, but his fastball is in the mid-90s consistently." Indeed, the left-hander has struck out 27 over 18.1 innings. Multi-inning relievers have become more valuable in baseball, and Mendez may have found a niche. He's eligible for the Rule 5 Draft in the offsesaon, so the Rangers need to determine if he's worth keeping.