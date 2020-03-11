Mendez (shoulder) was placed on the suspended list by the Rangers on Wednesday after seeing unauthorized outside medical attention, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Mendez has been battling shoulder inflammation. His recovery timeline from that injury is not yet clear, and neither is the length that he'll be suspended. When available, it's far from guaranteed that he'll be pitching in the majors, as he did so for just 4.2 innings last season.