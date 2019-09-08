Mendez (1-0) allowed one run on one hit while striking out six over 2.1 relief innings Saturday to pick up the win over the Orioles.

Mendez entered the game early for starter Jonathan Hernandez, who was not stretched out enough to go longer than the 60 pitches he threw. This was Mendez's first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville, and he was used in a role that manager Chris Woodward is envisioning for the right-hander going forward. Primarily a starter in the minor leagues, Mendez will pitch as a multi-inning reliever whose stuff could play up in shorter stints. There was evidence of that Saturday when he struck out six of the eight batters he faced.