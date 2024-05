Jackson had his contract selected by the Rays on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

After slashing .282/.344/.612 with seven homers across 93 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham, Jackson was called up to the bigs, where he'll look to see his first MLB action since 2022 with the Brewers. Jackson replaces Rene Pinto -- who was optioned to Triple-A -- and should serve as Ben Rortvedt's backup but could see extra work against left-handed pitching.