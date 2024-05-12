Jackson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jackson had started behind the plate in each of the past three games, but he struck out in all six of his at-bats during that stretch while drawing a walk in his lone other plate appearances. One of his starts came against a lefty and another came versus a righty (Chris Flexen) with reverse splits, so the right-handed-hitting Jackson still looks to be in the short side of a platoon at catcher with the lefty-hitting Ben Rortvedt, who rejoins the lineup Sunday.