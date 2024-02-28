Jackson (shoulder) will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jackson will pick up his second start behind the dish of the spring after he went 1-for-2 with a base hit while catching four innings against the Tigers on Sunday. After being acquired in a trade from the Brewers on Aug. 1, Jackson appeared in 14 games at Triple-A Durham before being shut down for the final month of the season due to a right shoulder injury. Now healthy again and attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, Jackson will look to win a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster as a reserve backstop.