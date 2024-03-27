The Rays will reassign Jackson to the minors prior to Thursday's season opener versus the Blue Jays, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Among the internal options the Rays had at spring training, Jackson appeared well positioned to make the Opening Day roster as the No. 2 catcher behind Rene Pinto, but Jackson dropped a spot on the organizational depth chart after Tampa Bay acquired Ben Rortvedt from the Yankees on Wednesday. Unless he opts out of his minor-league deal, Jackson is expected to open the season as the primary backstop for Triple-A Durham.