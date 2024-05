Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBI and a run scored during Monday's win over the Red Sox.

Rosario's two-out, two-run triple in the first put the Rays on the board while his run-scoring double in the eighth provided the Rays with their final margin of victory. Rosario has found a regular role as the top utility man for Tampa, batting .296 with a .312 on-base percentage, six doubles, three triples, two homers, 18 RBI, 12 runs and five stolen bases over 138 plate appearances.